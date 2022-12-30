Left Menu

Puducherry government gives permission to pubs for attracting more visitors

As the nation gears up to usher in the New Year with enthusiasm, the Puducherry government has issued several new approvals to the pubs in Puducherry to attract more visitors as compared to previous years.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the nation gears up to usher in the New Year with enthusiasm, the Puducherry government has issued several new approvals to the pubs in Puducherry to attract more visitors as compared to previous years. Bhoobalan, a salesman said, "Puducherry government has given permission to many pubs this year to have artistic performances and wine parties for the visitors and citizens."

"All the pubs are decorated with electric lighting. Whereas roads in Puducherry have been decorated, roads near beaches have been cleaned to celebrate the New Year in Puducherry," he further added. Balan, another salesman said that this year tourists are expected to increase in numbers compared to previous years.

"This year after the government's permission, bars are getting more liquor at concessional prices. Also, the hotel owners are celebrating New Year with special offers this year," he added. Balan also told that this year Puducherry government is organising 'cuisines, dance and song' programs for attracting more people as compared to other years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

