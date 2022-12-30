Amit Shah reaches Bengaluru on two-day visit to Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Bengaluru late Thursday evening, starting his two-day visit to Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai greeted the Home Minister at the airport.

"Reached Bengaluru on my two-day visit to Karnataka. Looking forward to interacting with the people of Mandya tomorrow in a public meeting. Will also inaugurate Dairy plant in Mandya followed by a Cooperative Conference in Bengaluru in the evening," Shah tweeted. During his two-day visit, Shah will attend three events in Gejjalagere, Mandya, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, and Sauharda, Bengaluru Rural district, all related to the cooperative sector. He will also address public gatherings in his two-day visit to Karnataka, where elections for 224 Assembly seats are scheduled next year as the tenure of the state Assembly is expiring on May 28, 2023.

In his visit, the Home Minister will inaugurate Mega Dairy in Mandya on Friday afternoon and address a gathering, said official sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs. On Friday evening, the Minister will also chair a Cooperative Conference and deliver a speech at Palace Ground in Bangalore.

On Saturday morning, the Home Minister will be laying the foundation stone of the Central Intelligence Training Institute and will inaugurate Indo-Tibetan Border Police's residential and non-residential complexes in the morning at the Devenhalli area in Bangalore (Rural). Union Minister will also visit to Sauharda Cooperative Federation in Bangalore in the afternoon on Saturday.

Shah's visit to Mandya and Bengaluru district of Karnataka is significant as the upcoming 2023 elections will be mainly fought in the Old Mysuru Region, where Congress and JD(S) are traditional rivals. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will put up a strong fight in the region. (ANI)

