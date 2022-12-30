Left Menu

Two stray puppies found hanging from tree in Delhi's Dwaraka, case registered against unknown

A horrific incident from Sector 9 of Delhi's Dwarka area came to light where two stray puppies were strangled and hanged to death on a tree in a park.

30-12-2022
Delhi Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly killing two puppies in Delhi's Dwarka area. The incident came to light on Thursday after pictures of the two strays hanging on a tree at a park went viral on social media, sparking stern reactions from people including animal activists and politicians.

Deputy commissioner of police Harsha Vardhan said that a complaint was received regarding the killing of stray dogs at a park in Dwarka area. "A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered against unidentified persons, and efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused," Vardhan said.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also reacted to the post and shared it from his Twitter handle, while condemning the behaviour. "This is unbelievable. How. Anyone thinking of doing this, much less doing it, is unimaginable. Logic says no but the full force of the heart says the perpetrators must meet the same fate as victims," Singhvi tweeted.

Singhvi's tweet sparked anger and a woman named Venesa Alphonso filed a complaint. "Yesterday when I went to feed the dogs, I saw that two out of six puppies were killed. Where one was hanging by a tree branch the other one was strangled to death," the complaint told the police. (ANI)

