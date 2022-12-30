Japanese PM condoles death of Modi's mother
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-12-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 14:15 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday offered his condolences to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the passing of his mother Hiraben.
''PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace,'' Kishida tweeted.
Hiraben passed away at an Ahmedabad hospital on Friday at the age of 99.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hiraben
- Narendra Modi
- Japanese
- Indian
- PM Modi
- Fumio Kishida
- Ahmedabad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies
Indian Navy chief discusses defence cooperation with Sri Lankan PM, President in Colombo
Indian women's hockey team continue winning momentum, beat South Africa 2-0
China needs to revisit assumption that Indian response to its military coercion will remain indefinitely low: Gokhale
Indian carriers need to have more wide-body planes to capture long-haul segment: Scindia