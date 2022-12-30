Japanese PM condoles death of Modi's mother

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday offered his condolences to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the passing of his mother Hiraben.

''PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace,'' Kishida tweeted.

Hiraben passed away at an Ahmedabad hospital on Friday at the age of 99.

