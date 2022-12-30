Left Menu

Government to start innovative schemes for redressal of public grievances: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

As per the statement, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the multi-storeyed parking near Tutikandi where he directed the officers to ensure the time-bound shifting of major offices which were presently functioning from private buildings.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 15:06 IST
Government to start innovative schemes for redressal of public grievances: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid a visit to CM Helpline office on Friday(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himchal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed the officials of the Information Technology (IT) to strengthen the functioning of the helpline to facilitate the people in the redressal of grievances, a press release from chief ministers office said. He also stressed starting innovative schemes such as Whatsapp Chatbots and Voice Bots for taking automated feedback from the citizens, read the press release.

Later, the Chief Minister also visited the Chief Minister's Helpline office and envisaged keen interest in the functioning of the Helpline. As per the statement, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the multi-storeyed parking near Tutikandi where he directed the officers to ensure the time-bound shifting of major offices which were presently functioning from private buildings.

"Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that all the dead walls must be removed and replaced with spacious windows to ensure proper ventilation of the complex,"it added. "He said that charging stations for HRTC buses will be established on the top floor of the parking lot. He also directed the concerned authorities to ensure that no private buses were allowed to be parked in the above-mentioned parking lot," reads the press release.

Director of Information Technology Mukesh Repaswal made a presentation on the functioning of the Chief Minister Helpline on the occasion. MLA Anirudh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretaries Bharat Khera, Subhasish Panda and Devesh Kumar, OSD to Chief Minister Gopal Sharma, Managing Director HRTC Sandeep Kumar, Commissioner Municipal Corporation Shimla Ashish Kohli and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022