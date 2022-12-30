Left Menu

Maha: Woman killed by tiger in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 30-12-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 18:30 IST
Maha: Woman killed by tiger in Chandrapur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday, a forest department official said.

Narmada Bhoyar was working on a farm in her native Hirwa-Tekri village in Nagbhid, some 110 kilometres from the district headquarters, when the tiger attack took place, he said.

''Her body was found by kin who went looking for her when she did not return home after proceeding to the farm. The incident is being probed,'' Range Forest Officer Sunil Hazare said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022