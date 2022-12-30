Maha: Woman killed by tiger in Chandrapur

A 45-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday, a forest department official said.

Narmada Bhoyar was working on a farm in her native Hirwa-Tekri village in Nagbhid, some 110 kilometres from the district headquarters, when the tiger attack took place, he said.

''Her body was found by kin who went looking for her when she did not return home after proceeding to the farm. The incident is being probed,'' Range Forest Officer Sunil Hazare said.

