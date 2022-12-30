Left Menu

Sah Polymers IPO subscribed 86 per cent on first day of offer

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the manager to the offer.The Udaipur-based company provides tailored bulk packaging solutions to business-to-business producers in a variety of industries, including agro pesticides, basic drugs, cement, chemicals, fertilisers, food products, textiles, ceramics, and steel.The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 18:48 IST
Sah Polymers IPO subscribed 86 per cent on first day of offer
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of Sah Polymers was subscribed 86 per cent on the first day of subscription on Friday.

The initial share-sale received bids for 48,04,470 shares against 56,10,000 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The category meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received subscription for 2.07 times, non-institutional investors was subscribed fully and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 38 per cent.

The IPO has a fresh issue of 1.02 crore equity shares. The price range for the offer is Rs 61-65 a share. Pantomath Capital Advisors is the manager to the offer.

The Udaipur-based company provides tailored bulk packaging solutions to business-to-business producers in a variety of industries, including agro pesticides, basic drugs, cement, chemicals, fertilisers, food products, textiles, ceramics, and steel.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022