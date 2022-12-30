Left Menu

Delhi's Ashram flyover to be shut from Jan 1: Traffic police

Starting from January 1, 2023, both the carriageways of the Ashram Flyover Road will be closed due to the construction of a connecting road between the Ashram Flyover and New Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyover, informed the Public Works Department (PWD).

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 21:36 IST
Delhi's Ashram flyover to be shut from Jan 1: Traffic police
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Starting from January 1, 2023, both the carriageways of the Ashram Flyover Road will be closed due to the construction of a connecting road between the Ashram Flyover and New Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyover, informed the Public Works Department (PWD). During this period, both carriageways of the ring road on the underside of the flyover will be operational for traffic.

Regarding this, the Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory for commuters. The general public has been advised to park their vehicle at designated places and plan journeys to reach hospitals, ISBTs, railway stations and airports well in advance.

The movement of traffic may be restricted or diverted from roads connecting the Ashram Flyover. These include Outer Ring Road, both side carriageways passing through Ashram Chowk, DND Flyover and Mathura Road. The Delhi traffic police have advised commuters to plan their journeys according to specific roads and stretches.

Commuters coming from the Badarpur side are advised to follow Mata Mandir Marg for Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan. Commuters coming from Badarpur, Sarita Vihar and Jamia side are advised to follow U-turn for Captain Gaur Marg, Lajpat Nagar, AIIMS.

Commuters coming from Chirag Delhi and the IIT side are advised to follow Ring Road for Noida. Commuters coming from Akshardham and Noida side are advised to follow Sarai Kale Khan, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road for AIIMS and Dhaula Kuan.

Commuters coming from AIIMS and New Delhi side are advised to follow Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg for Ring Road and Mathura Road. Commuters coming from AIIMS and Chirag Delhi side are advised to follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg for Noida and NH-24.

Commuters from AIIMS, Moolchand, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg are advised to follow Captain Gaur Marg for Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar and Badarpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022