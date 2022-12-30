Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Tigress' dead body found in Umaria

Carcass of Tigress, found in MP's Umaria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Officials of the forest department in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria on Friday found a dead body of a tigress. "The carcass was found under suspicious circumstances in section 234 of the Kanchodar beat of the Ghunghuti forest range of the General Forest Division," the forest department said in a statement.

"The Range Officer along with his team reached the spot after receiving the information. After informing the senior officials, the Divisional Forest Official (DFO) and Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) also reached the spot," the statement added. "The body of the female tiger has been found, when the team of doctors completes the post-mortem and other proceedings, only after that the cause of death will be clear," Range officer Arjun Singh said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

