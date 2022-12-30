Maha govt ignored farmers, cotton prices, evasive on insult of icons, border row: LoP Danve

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Friday slammed the Eknath Shinde government for not taking a decision on cotton prices in Maharashtra.

The leader of opposition in the Legislative Council was speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Sabha complex on the last day of the winter session.

''Cotton prices have fallen from Rs 14,000 to Rs 7,000 (per quintal) but the state government did not take a decision on it to provide relief to farmers. The government is not serious about crop insurance either and did not reply to queries raised on it (in the House). Farmers of Vidarbha and Marathwada did not get relief,'' he said.

The state government was also evasive on issues like insult to icons of Maharashtra as well as the border row with Karnataka, he alleged.

