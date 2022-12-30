Punjab: 'Idiot Club' celebrates silver jubilee at crematorium!

An association named the 'Idiot Club' celebrated the New Year as well as their silver jubilee at the crematorium in Amritsar! They celebrated the occasion by dressing as 'ghosts' and raising awareness against drugs, terrorism, corruption and politicians.

Talking to ANI, the members of the club said that the club started 25 years ago. "The Idiot Club was started 25 years ago and the opening took place from the cremation ground. This is our Silver Jubilee gathering, which we again are celebrating here," a member said.

They further said that they wish to end all those things that harm the country and society. "The reason to celebrate here is that the last part of everyone gets destroyed after coming here, and we wish to end those things which have greatly harmed our country and our society. It includes issues like bad politics, terrorism issue, drugs and corruption," another member said.

Wishing a 'bright future' for everyone, they added, "We wish that these things end on the last night of 2022, and everyone's future is bright in the new year of 2023." (ANI)

