JK: Army recovers civilians' car skidded off near Listiyal in Kupwara

"On the early morning of 30 Dec, a Tata Sumo belonging to Abdul Rashid Lone from Listiyal skidded off from the road into a Nala near Listiyal. On receiving a request for help from the Sarpanch and owner of the vehicle a recovery team was immediately sent from Kalaroos COB," read an official statement from the Indian Army.

JK: Army recovers civilians' car skidded off near Listiyal in Kupwara
The Indian Army recovered a car that skidded off from the road into a Nala near Listiyal in Kupwara, informed officials on Saturday. "On the early morning of 30 Dec, a Tata Sumo belonging to Abdul Rashid Lone from Listiyal skidded off from the road into a Nala near Listiyal. On receiving a request for help from the Sarpanch and owner of the vehicle a recovery team was immediately sent from Kalaroos COB," read an official statement from the Indian Army.

According to the official statement, the location of the incident was such a place that the recovery vehicle couldn't reach, therefore the Army team immediately gathered locals for help and recovered the vehicle with ropes and other local resources. The villagers have been advised to be more cautious while driving vehicles during snowfall.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

