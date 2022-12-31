Left Menu

Tunisha Sharma death: Will file first bail application on Monday, says Sheezan's lawyer

Advocate Shailendra Mishra, counsel for TV actor Tunisha Sharma's death accused Sheezan Khan, on Saturday said that they will file the first bail application for the accused on Monday.

31-12-2022
Accused Sheezan Khan's lawyer Shailendra Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The counsel for TV actor Sheezan Khan who is the accused in actor Tunisha Sharma's death case, on Saturday said that he will file the first bail application for the accused on Monday. "We have applied for some certified copies. If we get it today, it's ok, if not then we will file the first bail application on Monday morning," advocate Shailendra Mishra told ANI while walking out of Vasai court.

Earlier in the day, the Vasai court sent accused Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody. The Waliv police produced the 28-year-old actor in court after his police custody ended on Saturday.

Speaking on his client's judicial custody, Shailendra Mishra told ANI that the police tried to seek Sheezan's custody, based on the same ground which was presented before the court yesterday. After hearing the lawyers' arguments, the court sent him to judicial custody. Sheezan's lawyer Shailendra Mishra submitted four applications on the behalf of his client seeking home-cooked food in the jail premises. The lawyer submitted that Sheezan is seeking permission to use an inhaler for his asthma. The accused's counsel also sought permission for visits from family members and lawyers while in custody.

Sheezan has also asked that his hair not be cut while he is in custody and also for security inside the jail. Sheezan Khan is the reported former boyfriend and co-star of 21-year-old Tunisha, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two broke up their months-long relationship.

The Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actor was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide on December 25. So far, the police have recorded the statements of 27 people in the matter.

In the application submitted by the Waliv police seeking Sheezan's five-day remand from the court on Friday, officials alleged that Sheezan Khan was having an affair with another girl apart from Tunisha Sharma and had also deleted many chats from his mobile after being detained in Tunisha Sharma's death case. According to the police, Sheezan was not cooperating with the investigation and repeatedly changed his statements when asked about the chats with his "secret girlfriend".

According to some chats which have been recovered, the accused used to talk to many other girls also, the police said. "Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her," the police said yesterday.

Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma, addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Friday made several allegations against Sheezan and also raised suspicion of "murder". "Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the ambulance. This could also be a murder, how is it possible that she was found in Sheezan's room and it was Sheezan only who brought her down, but did not call the ambulance or doctors? Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well," Vanita Sharma said addressing a press conference on Friday. (ANI)

