Pilgrimage sites should be developed according to faith and belief, not as tourist centers: VHP

Issuing a press statement, Advocate Alok Kumar said, "We are of the clear opinion that no pilgrimage site should be converted into a tourist destination."

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 20:19 IST
Vishva Hindu Parishad Central Executive President Alok Kumar. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Working President of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Advocate Alok Kumar on Saturday said that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad is determined and striving to protect the sanctity of all the pilgrimage sites in India. The statement comes against the backdrop of the concerns raised by the Jain society to protect the sanctity of Parshwanath Parvat and Tirtharaj Sammed Shikhar, the eternal proven area.

Issuing a press statement, Advocate Alok Kumar said, "We are of the clear opinion that no pilgrimage site should be converted into a tourist destination." He said that they are constantly making efforts that each state and central government should form an independent pilgrimage ministry, which would develop pilgrimage sites according to the faith and belief of the followers.

"VHP urges the Central and the State Governments of Jharkhand to, the entire Siddha Kshetra Parshwanath mountain should be declared a holy area. There should not be any such activity which would hurt Jain beliefs. Meat and drug addiction cannot be allowed in any way within the limits of this pilgrimage area. The Ministry of Pilgrimage should be set up in Jharkhand soon so that the development of Siddha Kshetra Parshwanath mountain as well as all other pilgrimage sites there should be according to the faith of the followers. Necessary amendments should be made in the related notifications so that Siddha Parshwanath mountain and Tirtharaj Sammed peak can never be developed as tourist areas," read an official press statement. The Central Working President of Vishva Hindu Parishad assured that VHP will make meaningful efforts to take necessary action in this direction along with the representatives of the Jain community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

