Left Menu

Maha: Tigress mauls woman to death in Chandrapur district

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 31-12-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 20:48 IST
Maha: Tigress mauls woman to death in Chandrapur district
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tigress in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday evening, a senior forest officer said. The incident occurred in Tohegaon village in the Brahmpuri circle, 127 km away from the Chandrapur district headquarters, when the victim Seeta Salame was working in a farm.

Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur circle, Prakash Lonkar said the same tigress had killed a woman under the Nagbhid forest range, some 3 km away from the spot of the Saturday incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022