Maha: Tigress mauls woman to death in Chandrapur district

A 60-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tigress in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday evening, a senior forest officer said. The incident occurred in Tohegaon village in the Brahmpuri circle, 127 km away from the Chandrapur district headquarters, when the victim Seeta Salame was working in a farm.

Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur circle, Prakash Lonkar said the same tigress had killed a woman under the Nagbhid forest range, some 3 km away from the spot of the Saturday incident.

