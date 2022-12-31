Maha: Tigress mauls woman to death in Chandrapur district
PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 31-12-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 20:48 IST
- Country:
- India
A 60-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tigress in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday evening, a senior forest officer said. The incident occurred in Tohegaon village in the Brahmpuri circle, 127 km away from the Chandrapur district headquarters, when the victim Seeta Salame was working in a farm.
Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur circle, Prakash Lonkar said the same tigress had killed a woman under the Nagbhid forest range, some 3 km away from the spot of the Saturday incident.
