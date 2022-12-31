Left Menu

Five arrested for smuggling liquor from Karnataka in Chittoor

Officials said that the accused were smuggling liquor from Karnataka at Dandapalli Crossing of Gangavaram town in Chittoor district.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 20:51 IST
Five arrested for smuggling liquor from Karnataka in Chittoor
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were arrested and 2880 tetra packs of liquor were seized while being smuggled from Karnataka, the police said on Saturday. The estimated value of seized liquor is Rs 3.50 lakh, they said.

Officials said that the accused were smuggling liquor from Karnataka at Dandapalli Crossing of Gangavaram town in Chittoor district. "On Saturday early our team were checking vehicles near Dandapalli Cross when a suspicious motorcycle and a four-wheeler came from Karnataka state. When the team intercepted both the vehicles, the man on the motorcycle also tried to evade the checkpoint but was caught," DSP Sudhakar Reddy said.

"During a search of the vehicles, we found cardboard boxes of Karnataka liquor in them. The accused were allegedly smuggling liquor via the Bangalore - Chennai National Highway," DSP Reddy added. He said that the accused during questioning revealed that two of them identified as M. Srinivasulu and Mahinder along with their friends used to buy packets of liquor from Karnataka state and transport them to Andhra Pradesh in the four-wheeler.

"The accused used to the liquor at a higher price," he said. "As many as 2,880 (30 cardboard boxes) tetra packets were seized from the vehicle. The accused were smuggling liquor from an acquaintance near Tayluru of Karnataka and were carrying the boxes in a four-wheeler. The motorcyclist was operating as a pilot to see the moment, while the other four accused were in a car," the DSP added.

The DSP said all the accused were caught red-handed smuggling liquor worth Rs 3,50,000 along with a car, and motorcycle, and arrested five persons. The liquor was confiscated. "The total value of the seized property is around Rs 7 lakhs and further investigation is underway, the DSP said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022