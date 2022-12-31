Five arrested for smuggling liquor from Karnataka in Chittoor

Five people were arrested and 2880 tetra packs of liquor were seized while being smuggled from Karnataka, the police said on Saturday. The estimated value of seized liquor is Rs 3.50 lakh, they said.

Officials said that the accused were smuggling liquor from Karnataka at Dandapalli Crossing of Gangavaram town in Chittoor district. "On Saturday early our team were checking vehicles near Dandapalli Cross when a suspicious motorcycle and a four-wheeler came from Karnataka state. When the team intercepted both the vehicles, the man on the motorcycle also tried to evade the checkpoint but was caught," DSP Sudhakar Reddy said.

"During a search of the vehicles, we found cardboard boxes of Karnataka liquor in them. The accused were allegedly smuggling liquor via the Bangalore - Chennai National Highway," DSP Reddy added. He said that the accused during questioning revealed that two of them identified as M. Srinivasulu and Mahinder along with their friends used to buy packets of liquor from Karnataka state and transport them to Andhra Pradesh in the four-wheeler.

"The accused used to the liquor at a higher price," he said. "As many as 2,880 (30 cardboard boxes) tetra packets were seized from the vehicle. The accused were smuggling liquor from an acquaintance near Tayluru of Karnataka and were carrying the boxes in a four-wheeler. The motorcyclist was operating as a pilot to see the moment, while the other four accused were in a car," the DSP added.

The DSP said all the accused were caught red-handed smuggling liquor worth Rs 3,50,000 along with a car, and motorcycle, and arrested five persons. The liquor was confiscated. "The total value of the seized property is around Rs 7 lakhs and further investigation is underway, the DSP said. (ANI)

