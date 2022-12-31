Left Menu

#UPYogi2022 remains top trend on Twitter on last day of 2022

Governance of the Uttar Pradesh government remained the topic of discussion on the last day of 2022, with #UPYogi2022 being the top trend on micro-blogging site Twitter.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 22:32 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Governance of the Uttar Pradesh government remained the topic of discussion on the last day of 2022, with #UPYogi2022 being the top trend on micro-blogging site Twitter. According to an official statement, declaring 2022 as the year of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, users praised his governance especially for law and order, end of mafia raj, infrastructure development and women's safety.

"At the same time, users on Twitter expressed faith in the leadership of CM Yogi regarding the UP Global Investors Summit to be held in 2023," the statement read. "#UPYogi2022 reached 400 million users on Twitter. At the same time, through this hashtag, about 20,000 users expressed their views, reposing faith in the Yogi government," it added.

The statement said that about 50,000 users described CM Yogi's rule as the most useful during the year 2022 through likes, replies and retweets. "According to the users, the manner in which the Yogi Government has cracked down on the mafia, which enjoyed political patronage during previous governments, is commendable. Because of this, an atmosphere of industrial investment has been created in the state and the ranking of the state has also improved in terms of ease of doing business," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

