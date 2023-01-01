France's Macron says 2023 will be the year of pension reform
The coming year will be one of much-delayed pension reform, President Emmanuel Macron told the French in a New Year's Eve speech on Saturday.
"We need to work longer," he said in a televised speech, adding that the reform will be implemented by the end of the summer.
Macron also urged the French to continue with energy savings, saying this was one of the ways the country would avoid electricity cuts, as the war drags on in Ukraine.
