France's Macron says 2023 will be the year of pension reform

01-01-2023
The coming year will be one of much-delayed pension reform, President Emmanuel Macron told the French in a New Year's Eve speech on Saturday.

"We need to work longer," he said in a televised speech, adding that the reform will be implemented by the end of the summer.

Macron also urged the French to continue with energy savings, saying this was one of the ways the country would avoid electricity cuts, as the war drags on in Ukraine.

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

