Narcotics worth Rs 1,950 crore seized in last one year: Indian Coast Guard

44 Pakistani nationals have also been apprehended for these activities.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 23:04 IST
Narcotics worth Rs 1,950 crore seized in last one year: Indian Coast Guard
Indian Coast Guard during the operation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Coast Guard on Monday carried out an extensive anti-narcotics operation on 36 uninhabited islands along the maritime boundary off the Gujarat coast near Okha and Sir Creek area.

The Indian Coast Guard informed that in last one year, the maritime forces seized narcotics worth Rs 1950 crores along with arms.

In addition to these, 44 Pakistani nationals have been apprehended for these activities. (ANI)

