Left Menu

Hunger crisis in Lebanese children to increase by 14% in 2023 unless urgent action taken

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 03-01-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 21:37 IST
Hunger crisis in Lebanese children to increase by 14% in 2023 unless urgent action taken
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The number of children in Lebanon facing crisis levels of hunger is projected to increase by 14% early this year unless urgent action is taken, Save the Children warned today.

Four in 10 Lebanese and Syrian refugee children in the country currently face high acute food insecurity - Phase 3 and above in the IPC acute food security classification system - due to a food crisis caused by years of economic instability and fuelled by global climate and hunger shocks.

Already, figures from the first IPC (September-December 2022) acute food insecurity analysis conducted in Lebanon showed that 37% of the Lebanese and Syrian population in Lebanon are living with high acute food insecurity, with over 306,000 people facing severe lack of food access which could lead to starvation. This figure is expected to increase from 37% to 42% - including 354,000 in IPC Phase 4 - for the first quarter of 2023 if urgent action is not taken.

This makes Lebanon the sixth worst food crisis globally for share of population that is food insecure, after South Sudan, Yemen, Haiti, Afghanistan and Central African Republic.

The socio-economic crisis in Lebanon has pushed three-quarters of the population into poverty, with frequent power cuts, a disastrous cholera outbreak that has trickled across neighbouring countries and a worsening cash crisis deteriorating living conditions for millions of people.

Fadwa, a 38-year-old Lebanese mother of three in Beqqa told Save the Children, "We had to make sure we buy the cheapest essentials only. Our dependency is on grains and bread. We used to buy meat and or chicken on a weekly basis, now they are commodities we can't afford. My children lost weight and energy." Fadwa's family received cash assistance from Save the Children to support her with household expenses.

Save the Children's Country Director in Lebanon Jennifer Moorehead said:

"The crisis in Lebanon is increasingly a children's crisis. The first five years of a child's life are critical, and we fear that without enough nutritious food to eat, an increasing number of children will become malnourished, or even face starvation. Families are telling us they're forced to skip meals or reduce the number of nutritious meals for their children. More needs to be done to prevent Lebanon from becoming the next tragic hunger emergency."

Save the Children has been working in Lebanon since 1953. For over six decades, Save the Children has used rights-based approaches to increase access by children, adolescents, and youth to quality education; to strengthen child participation and protection at the family, school and community levels; and to increase food security and access to livelihood opportunities, clean water and proper shelter.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023