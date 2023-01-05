TN police thwarts smuggling of 6 lakh tablets near Ramanathapuram coast

The Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday seized around six lakh tablets (banned narcotic pills in Sri Lanka) on the coast near Vedalai village in the state's Ramanathapuram. According to the Q branch police, the seized tablets were seized in a country boat to be smuggled to Sri Lanka.

The police found these boxes in a country boat that was to be smuggled to Sri Lanka off the coast of Vedalai and seized 6 lakh pills from them. They are also looking for fugitive smugglers. In this situation, the Q branch police have engaged in an intensive search in the coastal areas to find out the ongoing smuggling activities.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

