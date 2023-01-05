Left Menu

TN police thwarts smuggling of 6 lakh tablets near Ramanathapuram coast

As the smuggling of essential commodities to narcotics continues from the coastal areas of Ramanathapuram district to Sri Lanka

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 16:51 IST
TN police thwarts smuggling of 6 lakh tablets near Ramanathapuram coast
Tablets seized on the coast near Vedalai village in the state's Ramanathapuram (Photo/Q branch police). Image Credit: ANI
The Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday seized around six lakh tablets (banned narcotic pills in Sri Lanka) on the coast near Vedalai village in the state's Ramanathapuram. According to the Q branch police, the seized tablets were seized in a country boat to be smuggled to Sri Lanka.

The police found these boxes in a country boat that was to be smuggled to Sri Lanka off the coast of Vedalai and seized 6 lakh pills from them. They are also looking for fugitive smugglers. In this situation, the Q branch police have engaged in an intensive search in the coastal areas to find out the ongoing smuggling activities.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

