FM to participate in credit outreach program in Kota

The finance minister and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is also the MP from Kota - Bundi, will distribute loans to street vendors, small scale entrepreneurs and cattle rearers under Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana and Mudra Yojana at Dussehra Ground.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 07-01-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 15:06 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to participate in a credit outreach program here on Sunday, an official statement said. The finance minister and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is also the MP from Kota - Bundi, will distribute loans to street vendors, small scale entrepreneurs and cattle rearers under Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana and Mudra Yojana at Dussehra Ground. Entrepreneurs dealing with manufacturing, food processing and public services would also be provided a chance to enhance their financial strength, as per the statement from speaker Om Birla's camp office here. Cattle rearers (pashupalak) have also been ensured loans of up to Rs 1.60 lakh through Pashupalak Kisan Credit Card and formalities for the same have been completed in coordination with banks, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

