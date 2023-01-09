Left Menu

Mahindra expands Thar range; launches rear wheel drive trims with price starting at Rs 9.99 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 14:09 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday launched new versions of its sports utility vehicle Thar with price starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new range includes rear wheel drive variants (without 4 wheel drive capability) in two engine options with manual and automatic transmissions, the auto major said in a statement.

The two diesel-powered manual rear wheel drive trims are priced at Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh while the petrol automatic variant is tagged at Rs 13.49 lakh.

The 4WD (4-wheel drive) range now comes with an advanced electronic brake locking differential, the company said.

''To make our offering even better, we listened to our customers and engineered the new range of the Thar with important enhancements,'' Mahindra & Mahindra President, Automotive Division Veejay Nakra noted.

By offering the new rear wheel drive variants, the company has made it much more accessible for probable customers, he added.

''Our additions on the 4WD variant have been designed to please the true off-roaders,'' Nakra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

