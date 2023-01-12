Himachal Pradesh detects 2 new Covid positive cases

Himachal Pradesh registered two new Covid positive cases on Thursday, taking the number of active cases in the state to 19, according to the state health department. Both cases were reported from the Bilaspur district. Five patients also recovered from the disease on Thursday.

Although two patients have been detected with Covid-19, none has been hospitalised, said the state health department in a statement. However, one patient has been discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours with only one presently hospitalised.

No deaths were reported. The total number of active cases in India on Thursday stands at 2,309, according to data from the Union Home Ministry with 197 new cases being detected in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,89,724 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 61,680 new doses of vaccine were administered.

Preparedness across the country is high as India faces a possible fourth wave of Covid-19. Recently there has been a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in India with the new variant BF.7. Vigilance has been increased across Indian airports to detect incoming passengers of Covid-19. The Union Health Ministry has been keeping a close watch on the Covid-19 situation in India.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that over 200 air passengers were found COVID-positive with BF.7 variant during the random sampling at the airports. He said that more than 15 lakh air passengers were screened for Covid-19.

"Till today, more than 15 lakh air passengers screened for Covid19. Of which more than 200 passengers were found Covid positive; their samples sent for genome sequencing showed that the BF.7 variant was found in many passengers. Our vaccines are effective against this variant," the Union Minister had said. (ANI)

