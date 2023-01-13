New phase of investment is starting from Indore in MP, says CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Indore, the cleanest city of India, is wonderful and a new phase of investment is starting from here in the state. There is an atmosphere of trust in Madhya Pradesh and it is an ideal destination for investment. CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing the Global Investor Summit (GIS) on its last day which was held in Indore on Thursday. He said, "MP is unique, amazing and aware. We are literally working to implement the mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is Reform, Perform and Transform."

"Madhya Pradesh is 'unique' because we have covered a distance from zero to peak in the last 18 years. MP is 'amazing' because it is rich in resources, it is an island of peace, it is a centre of spirituality, it is unmatchable in tourism and it has the ability to move ahead of time in every field whether it is infrastructure, technology, innovation or entrepreneurship. MP is 'aware' because we have made our core capabilities our strength. Whether it is agriculture or food processing, textile or pharma, logistics or IT, automobile or renewable energy, all these sectors are the strength of the state," Chouhan added. "PM Modi had said that a stable government, a decisive government and a government with the right intentions give an unprecedented pace to development. Certainly, it is the biggest strength of Madhya Pradesh," he added.

CM Chouhan also assured the investors that as the CEO of Madhya Pradesh, he would not let a single penny of their investment go waste. "We are going to create a 'plug and play' facility for the garment sector in Madhya Pradesh. Till now this facility is available in the IT-enabled services sector, but now this facility will be given to investors in the garment sector also. The investors will be able to come to Madhya Pradesh and start their work directly with this facility," the Chief Minister said. 'How Can We Help' window is also being opened to resolve the problem, you (investors) will address their problem and we will follow up until it is resolved. I will also review it once a month, he added.

"The state Government is committed to ensure Ease of Starting Business and Ease of Doing Business in Madhya Pradesh. In this sequence, we have made a big decision. Now, industrialists will not have to take any permission for three years in the identified notified industrial areas. Besides, in relation to the compliance of deemed approvals, the industries will not be inspected by any officer for 3 years from the establishment of the industries. Industries will be expected to ensure compliance with rules and procedures on their own. Trust the investor as well, they will take the land. We will not let you (investors) get stuck and wander anymore. I have full faith in you. May Madhya Pradesh become prosperous and become developed. Now we do not have to remain poor, Chouhan added. (ANI)

