Lucknow: Junior resident doctor of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute dies by suicide, probe on

A junior resident student from Lucknow' medical college has allegedly committed suicide on Friday, as per the police officials.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2023 12:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 12:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A junior resident doctor from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences allegedly died by suicide, informed police officials on Friday. The student, identified as Amit Nayak, was studying at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute. His body was found in Sector 14 of the Indiranagar area of Lucknow, DCP North Qasim Abdi said.

"After receiving no response from Nayak's room, his fellow doctor colleagues broke the door and retrieved his body," the DCP added. "As per the preliminary investigation, the case appears to be a case of suicide. The case is being further investigated," Qasim Abdi said.

The body has been sent for postmortem. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

