Winter break extended in schools of Chandigarh till January 21

The Union Territory of Chandigarh has extended the winter break for students up to eighth standard keeping in view the stern cold and fog spell in the region. According to an official notification, the winter vacation for students up to class 8 in the Government, Government aided and recognised Private schools of the Union Territory has been extended till 21 January 2023. However, classes for classes 9 to 12 will continue as per previous instructions.

Keeping in view the severe cold conditions prevailing in North India, Haryana Government has also extended the winter vacation in all government and private schools of the state till January 21. The schools will reopen after winter break on January 23.

However, Class 10 and 12 students will have to go to school in view of the board examinations. "The Haryana government has extended the winter vacation in all the schools (government and private) in the state till January 21, 2023, due to the severe winter. All schools will remain closed during the said time period. From 23 January 2023, the schools will be opened again," the official statement reads.

The Delhi government on the other has advised all private schools to remain closed till January 15 due to the cold wave. The Delhi government issued the order on Sunday, a day which recorded the lowest temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius.

"In continuation to the DOE's (Directorate of Education) earlier circular, all private schools of Delhi are advised to remain closed till January 15, 2023 On January 14, the IMD forecast dense to very dense fog in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha is also expected with cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Bihar.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely in some parts of north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh," the IMD said. On January 15, the IMD expects dense to very dense fog likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar is also expected with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh," the circular read. (ANI)

