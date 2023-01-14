"We wonder if DMK has terrorist links..." BJP leader on Krishnamoorthy's remarks on Tamil Nadu Guv

Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit Vice President Narayana Thirupathy on Friday lashed out at the ruling party DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy over the latter's controversial remark against State governor RN Ravi.

Narayanan Thirupathy, TN BJP VP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit Vice President Narayana Thirupathy on Friday lashed out at the ruling party DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy over the latter's controversial remark against State governor RN Ravi. "It's DMK's culture. For the last 60 years, they've been using foul and filthy language and are known for it. It's in DMK's DNA. Shivajii Krishnamoorthy and RS Bharathi had abused Governor RN Ravi and said they'll kill him. We wonder if DMK has any links with terrorists," Narayan Thirupathy told ANI.

DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy on Friday sparked a controversy with his remark against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. Addressing an event on Thursday, Krishnamoorthy said, "If the governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, don't I have the right to assault him?"

"If you (governor) don't read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we'll send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," Krishnamoorthy said. The outburst came after CM Stalin accused the Governor of "delivering a speech that was extempore and deviated from the approved text."

Meanwhile, Congress and communist parties and other ally members protested outside Raj Bhavan against TN Governor RN Ravi on Friday over the speech row. Tamil Nadu MLA Thiru N Eramakrishnan on Wednesday moved a 'Motion of Thanks' on Governor R N Ravi's address, with a mention of the word 'regret' over his action.

On Wednesday, January 9, the Governor sparked a controversy with his statement that the name 'Thamizhagam' would be more appropriate for the state. Governor Ravi's remark during his customary address at the opening session of the House on Monday, triggered an uproar, especially from the Treasury benches.

Legislators of the ruling DMK and its allies, the Congress and the VCK, started raising slogans against the Governor and staged a walkout. (ANI)

