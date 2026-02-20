Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Agenda at the Ninth Party Congress

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opened the Ninth Party Congress, highlighting economic achievements in the past five years. The congress, North Korea's largest political event, discussed future goals and analyzed potential leadership changes, including speculated grooming of Kim's daughter, Ju Ae, amid signs of economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 08:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 08:47 IST
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared economic victories over the past five years, as he inaugurated the Ninth Party Congress, according to state media KCNA. This congress, held every five years, is North Korea's most significant political gathering and could bring shifts in leadership under Kim's supreme command.

In his speech, Kim emphasized the nation's advancements in politics, economy, defense, and culture, marking a 'proud period' free from the United States or South Korea relations and their nuclear developments. Despite past challenges, such as unprecedented economic contraction, North Korea's transition into growth was noted, with the Bank of Korea forecasting a 3.7% economic increase in 2024, partly due to enhanced ties with Russia.

The congress, attended by 5,000 party members, sets the stage for future military displays and weapons goals. Analysts are keenly observing the potential elevation of Kim's teenage daughter, Ju Ae, amid rumors of her grooming for succession. The meeting underscored priorities in raising living standards, reviewing development setbacks, and hinted at a possible military parade as indicated by satellite imagery.

