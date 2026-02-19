Left Menu

Political Heat: Language Sparks Controversy in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

A heated exchange in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly occurred after Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya used unparliamentary language. This led to regrets from the speaker and the Chief Minister. Opposition leader Umang Singhar had questioned a deal with the Adani group, leading to a verbal clash with Vijayvargiya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 19-02-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 23:47 IST
Political Heat: Language Sparks Controversy in Madhya Pradesh Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly witnessed a tumultuous session as Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's use of an unparliamentary term sparked a significant controversy. Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were prompted to express their regrets over the incident.

During the assembly debate on the Governor's address, Vijayvargiya's remark towards Opposition Leader Umang Singhar caused an uproar. Singhar had questioned a government agreement with the Adani group, suggesting a vast financial implication, which led to a heated exchange with Vijayvargiya, who accused him of spreading false information.

Following the disruptive session, Speaker Tomar addressed the need for decorum, while Chief Minister Yadav issued an apology. The incident highlighted tensions between the ruling and opposition parties, with Congress members demanding Vijayvargiya's resignation. The controversy underscored the rising acrimony within the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
2
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
4
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026