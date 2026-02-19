Political Heat: Language Sparks Controversy in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly witnessed a tumultuous session as Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's use of an unparliamentary term sparked a significant controversy. Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were prompted to express their regrets over the incident.

During the assembly debate on the Governor's address, Vijayvargiya's remark towards Opposition Leader Umang Singhar caused an uproar. Singhar had questioned a government agreement with the Adani group, suggesting a vast financial implication, which led to a heated exchange with Vijayvargiya, who accused him of spreading false information.

Following the disruptive session, Speaker Tomar addressed the need for decorum, while Chief Minister Yadav issued an apology. The incident highlighted tensions between the ruling and opposition parties, with Congress members demanding Vijayvargiya's resignation. The controversy underscored the rising acrimony within the state's political landscape.

