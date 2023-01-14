Left Menu

Delhi: Sub-inspector dies after being hit by car days before retirement

The victim, Lathoor Singh, an SI posted at Chandni Mahal police station, was deployed on emergency duty in the Daryaganj area on Friday night when the incident took place.

A sub-inspector of Delhi Police was killed after allegedly being hit and dragged by a car in Delhi's Daryaganj area, the police said on Saturday. The accused vehicle driver has been arrested.

Officials said that the incident took place on Friday night. The victim, Lathoor Singh, an SI posted at Chandni Mahal police station, was deployed on emergency duty in the Daryaganj area. "The victim SI was on his way to Laxmi Nagar to deliver the summons when a four-wheeler hit him near the Rajghat and dragged him for some meters. He was rushed to the LNJP Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," officials said.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The accused vehicle driver has been arrested and his vehicle has also been seized. The accused works at a private bank," officials added. The victim SI Latoor Singh was going to retire from his service on January 31. He was a resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh and lives in Dayal Pur village in Delhi. (ANI)

