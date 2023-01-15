Left Menu

Goa family rejoices as two of its members become bishops

A family from Goa has attained the distinction of two of its members becoming bishops, which their relatives described as a blessing and a ''rare gift'' of God.

Father Theodore Mascarenhas became the auxillary bishop of Ranchi in 2014. His elder brother, Father Sebastiao Mascarenhas, will take over as the bishop of Baroda in February.

In the Catholic church, bishops and archbishops are appointed by the Pope.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently met Fr Sebastiao Mascarenhas and said Goa is honoured to witness the appointment of two bishops from the same family.

The brothers are priests of the Society of the Missionaries of St Francis Xavier. They have another younger brother and a sister who live in Camurlim village in Salcette area of South Goa district. Their sister Maria Dias said the appointment of her second brother as the bishop, a Christian priest of high rank, has brought in great joy for the family.

''It is a blessing for the family and the village of Camurlim to have two brothers as bishops,'' she said.

The family is extremely grateful to God for such an achievement, she said. "It is a very rare gift. It means a blessing for us and our village," Dias said.

Goa CM Sawant met Fr Sebastiao Mascarenhas earlier this month.

The CM in a tweet on January 3 said, ''Had the pleasure of meeting the Bishop Elect of Baroda, Gujarat, Rev. Fr. Sebastiao Mascarenhas. Fr. Sebastiao hails from Ambora, Raia and is the brother of Rev Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas. Goa is honoured to witness the appointment of 2 Bishops from the same family.''

