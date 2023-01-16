Left Menu

NTPC REL signs MoU with Tripura for development in Renewable Energy Projects

This MoU embarks upon the journey towards development of large sized Renewable Energy Projects in the State of Tripura and shall help Govt of Tripura in meeting its Clean Energy Commitments and obligations.

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Tripura on 16-01-2023 in New Delhi for Development of Floating and Ground Mounted based Renewable Energy Projects in the State of Tripura. The MoU was signed by Shri Rajiv Gupta, Chief General Manager, NTPC REL and Shri Mahananda Debbarma, Director General and CEO, Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency.

This MoU embarks upon the journey towards development of large sized Renewable Energy Projects in the State of Tripura and shall help Govt of Tripura in meeting its Clean Energy Commitments and obligations.

The MoU was signed in presence of Shri Manik Saha, Chief Minister, Shri Jishnu Debbarma, Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Brijesh Pandey, IAS, Secretary (Power) and other senior officials from Government of Tripura. On behalf of NTPC Ltd, Shri CK Mondal, Director-Commercial, Shri J Srinivasan, Director-Finance and Shri Mohit Bhargava, Chief Executive Officer, NTPC REL were also present to grace the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

