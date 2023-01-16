Left Menu

Russia, Ukraine working on a large prisoner exchange deal: Turkish ombusdman

Russia and Ukraine have conducted numerous prisoner swaps - most recently on Jan. 8 - amounting to hundreds of captives each in the course of the war, which is now in its 11th month.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-01-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 20:50 IST
Russia, Ukraine working on a large prisoner exchange deal: Turkish ombusdman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia and Ukraine have been working on a large prisoner exchange deal which will include 1,000 people in total, Turkish ombudsman Seref Malkoc said on Monday. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova and her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets met last week on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference in Ankara.

"The ombudsman of Ukraine conveyed to Russia a list of 800 people and the Russian Ombusdman gave a list of 200 people (to be swapped)," Malkoc told reporters at a news conference. The ombudsmen of Russia and Ukraine exchanged the lists at a meeting attended by Malkoc, he said, adding that Turkey was ready to provide a "humanitarian corridor" in Istanbul for any such swap of prisoners.

President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed exchanging men wounded in Ukraine among other issues in a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said. Russia and Ukraine have conducted numerous prisoner swaps - most recently on Jan. 8 - amounting to hundreds of captives each in the course of the war, which is now in its 11th month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023