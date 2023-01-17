Chhattisgarh: 3 apprehended for raping minor girl in Jagdalpur

Two persons were arrested and a minor was apprehended for allegedly raping a minor girl in Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, police said on Monday. Another accused is still on the run.

According to the police, the victim was given an adulterated cold drink. The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act.

"A minor was raped & a case under POCSO Act was registered at Bodhghat PS. The girl was given an adulterated cold drink. 3 including a minor were caught. One accused is still absconding," Vikas Kumar, Chief Superintendent of police Jagdalpur said. Search for the absconding accused is underway. (ANI)

