Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 3 apprehended for raping minor girl in Jagdalpur

Two persons were arrested and a minor was apprehended for allegedly raping a minor girl in Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, police said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 17-01-2023 09:24 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 09:24 IST
Chhattisgarh: 3 apprehended for raping minor girl in Jagdalpur
Vikas Kumar, CSP Jagdalpur (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested and a minor was apprehended for allegedly raping a minor girl in Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, police said on Monday. Another accused is still on the run.

According to the police, the victim was given an adulterated cold drink. The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act.

"A minor was raped & a case under POCSO Act was registered at Bodhghat PS. The girl was given an adulterated cold drink. 3 including a minor were caught. One accused is still absconding," Vikas Kumar, Chief Superintendent of police Jagdalpur said. Search for the absconding accused is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
2
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
3
Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

 Global
4
Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023