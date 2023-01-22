First Youth20 meeting to be held on Feb 6-8 in Guwahati

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, the first meeting of Youth20 (Y20) will be held in Guwahati from February 6-8, in a run-up to the final Youth-20 Summit in August this year, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports informed on Sunday. "As India is hosting the Youth20 (Y20) summit for the first time on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the first meeting of the Y20 Group shall be held in Guwahati from 6th to 8th February 2023, the Ministry stated in the release.

This is the first of the various meetings to be held on the five Y20 themes across India in a run-up to the final Youth-20 Summit in August 2023. More than 250 delegates from across the world are expected to participate in the 3-day event in Assam. It will focus on five themes of Future of Work; Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction; Peace Building and Reconciliation; Youth in Democracy and Health, Wellbeing and Sports, the release stated.

As per the release, Youth20 is one of the eight official engagement groups under the G20 umbrella. The G20 rotating presidency bears the responsibility of hosting the youth summit, which usually takes place some weeks prior to the traditional forum to know what the youths are thinking and incorporate their suggestions in their own policy proposals. It is an attempt to create a connecting point between G20 governments and their local youth. The Y20 India Summit in 2023 would exemplify India's youth-centric efforts and provide an opportunity to showcase its values and policy measures to the youth across the globe, the Ministry stated.

In order to create a participative and inclusive deliberation process in the run-up to the Y20 meeting, over 50 Universities/Colleges across the 34 districts of Assam will be organizing seminars, workshops, debates and panel discussions in their campuses from 19th January onwards till the inception meeting. Over 12,000 college/university students are expected to participate in these events. Each Higher Education Institution will also be organizing an awareness drive at 10 nearby schools to sensitize the schools about G-20 groupings and functioning.

400 participants including Prize winners of competitions from various participating University/College will participate in the central event at IIT-Guwahati on February 7, 2023, and will be accordingly mentored for understanding Innovations and Industry-Academia linkages. They will also get an opportunity to interact with the international youth delegates to exchange ideas for a shared future, the Ministry stated. (ANI)

