Left Menu

Tata Coffee consolidated Q3 net profit falls 45 pc to Rs 38 crore

The operating performance of EOC business was impacted during the quarter under review by higher input and other costs, which are expected to ease over coming quarters, it said.Tata Coffees Vietnam operations continue to deliver robust sales with improved profitability driven by higher sales of premium products, it said.The performance of our instant coffee business continues to be robust.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 15:59 IST
Tata Coffee consolidated Q3 net profit falls 45 pc to Rs 38 crore
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Coffee on Tuesday reported a 44.71 per cent decline in consolidated net profit during the December quarter at Rs 38.40 crore.

The consolidated net profit of Tata Coffee Ltd (TCL) stood at Rs 69.46 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income for the quarter witnessed a 19.13 per cent growth during the October-December period at Rs 754.76 crore as compared to Rs 633.52 crore in the corresponding period previous year, driven by higher realisations in Eight O' Clock Coffee (EOC) and instant coffee businesses of the company.

The company, a subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products formerly known as Tata Global Beverages, stated that the improved price realisations driven by superior product mix in instant coffee business both in India and Vietnam has aided the company's quarter performance. The operating performance of EOC business was impacted during the quarter under review by higher input and other costs, which are expected to ease over coming quarters, it said.

Tata Coffee's Vietnam operations continue to deliver robust sales with improved profitability driven by higher sales of premium products, it said.

''The performance of our instant coffee business continues to be robust. Tata Coffee's Vietnam operations continue to be strong with a healthy order pipeline. There is, however, continuing inflationary pressure on costs and impact on instant coffee sales in some geographies. ''Our subsidiary, Eight O' Clock Coffee, has registered higher revenues though the profitability for the quarter has been impacted due to higher costs,'' TCL Managing Director Chacko P Thomas said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023