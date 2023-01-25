Left Menu

AIIMS Delhi: Committee constituted to suggest reforms in teaching pattern

The Constitution of committee at AIIMS Delhi to suggest reforms in the pattern of teaching, training and evaluation of the final year MBBS students and submit its report to Dean for approval and implementation, informed a press release by the AIIMS Office of Director.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 22:14 IST
AIIMS Delhi: Committee constituted to suggest reforms in teaching pattern
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Constitution of committee at AIIMS Delhi to suggest reforms in the pattern of teaching, training and evaluation of the final year MBBS students and submit its report to Dean for approval and implementation, informed a press release by the AIIMS Office of Director. The note addressed by AIIMS Director Professor M Srinivas pointed out that some students are more interested in 'coaching classes' due to which their attendance is 'poor'.

"It has been found that the attendance of students in the lecture classes is poor. Rather, they are found more interested in coaching classes meant for the preparation for the PG entrance examination. Besides, in the last few years, the method of teaching and learning has changed significantly with a larger participation of online methods and simulation-based training," the release stated. The Office of Directors further suggested that a committee is being constituted to suggest the required changes in the current format of teaching in a period of two months.

"There is a necessity to modify our current pattern of teaching, clinical training, and evaluation targeting long-term capacity building and develop a validated model for nationwide implementation. A committee is being constituted to suggest the required changes in the current format of teaching, clinical training and final year MBBS examination in a period of two months after due consultation with all stakeholders," the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023