Uttarakhand CM Pushes for Multi-Organ Transplant Unit at AIIMS Rishikesh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has requested Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda to approve a Multi-Organ Transplantation Surgery Department at AIIMS Rishikesh, citing increasing demand for advanced medical services and the need to prevent patient travel and financial burdens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:15 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance healthcare infrastructure, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged the Union Health Minister, Jagat Prakash Nadda, to greenlight the establishment of a Multi-Organ Transplantation Surgery Department at AIIMS Rishikesh.

The official request follows a notable rise in demand for sophisticated medical services, particularly in organ transplantation, at the institute. The Chief Minister highlighted that AIIMS Rishikesh is witnessing a steady influx of patients from Uttarakhand and neighboring regions, making it imperative to expand its medical capabilities.

Traveling outside the state for organ transplants poses significant delays and financial burdens on patients. Dhami pointed out that the institute is already equipped with the necessary specialists and infrastructure to support this advancement. The proposal, if approved, aims to serve not just Uttarakhand but the northern and Himalayan regions, providing timely and improved care.

Additionally, during an event at his residence, CM Dhami distributed appointment letters to 142 new Assistant Professors, signaling a move towards bolstering the state's healthcare workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

