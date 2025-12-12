Left Menu

AIIMS Rishikesh Employee Accused of Job Scam amid Fraud Allegations

Uttarakhand Police have filed a case against AIIMS Rishikesh employee Siddhant Sharma, accused of defrauding a man for over Rs 5 lakh by promising a job. Despite returning Rs 2 lakh, the job was never provided. An investigation is underway following a directive from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:47 IST
AIIMS Rishikesh Employee Accused of Job Scam amid Fraud Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An AIIMS Rishikesh employee is under scrutiny after being accused of defrauding a man out of over Rs 5 lakh with a false job promise, as police initiate legal action. The case was lodged following a directive from Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Senior Sub-Inspector Bhagat Singh Rawat stated that the complaint was filed by Sagar Chaudhary, who alleged that Junior Administrative Assistant Siddhant Sharma promised him a job at AIIMS Rishikesh in exchange for Rs 5.59 lakh. Sharma only returned Rs 2 lakh, leaving Chaudhary without the promised job.

AIIMS Rishikesh's Public Relations Officer Sandeep Kumar revealed that Sharma had faced previous fraud allegations, which have been fully investigated. A report has been submitted to authorities and a presiding officer appointed as the action against Sharma reaches its final stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025