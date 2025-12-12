AIIMS Rishikesh Employee Accused of Job Scam amid Fraud Allegations
Uttarakhand Police have filed a case against AIIMS Rishikesh employee Siddhant Sharma, accused of defrauding a man for over Rs 5 lakh by promising a job. Despite returning Rs 2 lakh, the job was never provided. An investigation is underway following a directive from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
- Country:
- India
An AIIMS Rishikesh employee is under scrutiny after being accused of defrauding a man out of over Rs 5 lakh with a false job promise, as police initiate legal action. The case was lodged following a directive from Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Senior Sub-Inspector Bhagat Singh Rawat stated that the complaint was filed by Sagar Chaudhary, who alleged that Junior Administrative Assistant Siddhant Sharma promised him a job at AIIMS Rishikesh in exchange for Rs 5.59 lakh. Sharma only returned Rs 2 lakh, leaving Chaudhary without the promised job.
AIIMS Rishikesh's Public Relations Officer Sandeep Kumar revealed that Sharma had faced previous fraud allegations, which have been fully investigated. A report has been submitted to authorities and a presiding officer appointed as the action against Sharma reaches its final stages.
(With inputs from agencies.)