London stocks edge higher as earnings roll in

UK's main stock indexes edged higher on Thursday, tracking strong performances in Asian equity markets, while investors weighed mixed corporate earnings reports ahead of key central bank decisions next week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.3% by 0818 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index added 0.5%. Asia-focussed insurer Prudential rose 2.3% as equities in broader Asian markets scaled fresh seven-month highs.

Among the European companies that reported, shares of Diageo fell 3.7% even after the world's largest spirits maker beat first-half sales forecasts. Wizz Air slipped 5.1% from eight-month highs hit in the prior session, after the Hungarian budget airline said average fares for 2023 were higher than last year on booking volumes.

Fevertree tumbled 9.6% after the tonic maker warned that inflationary pressures are expected to remain in 2023 with further double-digit percentage hikes across its key input costs.

