Chardham 2023: Sacred portals of Badrinath to open on April 27

The sacred portals of Shri Badrinath Dham would open on April 27 while the 'Gaadu Ghada Kalash Yatra' would begin on April 12, confirmed the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee on Thursday. The gates would be opened at around 7 AM on April 27.

On the auspicious occasion of 'Basant Panchami' which was celebrated at the royal court of Narendra Nagar, the dates for opening the gates of the Badrinath shrine were decided after studying the calendar, also called 'Panchang Gadhna', said the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee. The committee informed that the gates will be opened with proper customs and traditions.

Many people from the royal Tehri family, members of the Badri-Kedarnath temple committee, representatives of the Dimri Religious Central Panchayat and devotees in huge numbers were present for the celebration of 'Basant Panchami', confirmed the sources. Located in the Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of the Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The portals of the Badrinath Temple were closed during the winter.

The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also includes Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath. It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It remains open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November). Last week while speaking to the press, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the Char Dham Yatra would be starting in the next four months. (ANI)

