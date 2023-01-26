Left Menu

MP: Two persons booked for vandalising photos of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Birsa Munda in Sidhi

The incident occurred at the Panchayat Bhawan in Pankhuri Number 2 village under Jamodi police station limits in the district. The accused has been identified as Amresh Dwivedi and Nikku Dwivedi, residents of the same village.

MP: Two persons booked for vandalising photos of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Birsa Munda in Sidhi
Damaged photos of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Birsa Munda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were booked for allegedly vandalising boards with photos of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and tribal revolutionary leader Birsa Munda after the flag hoisting on the occasion of 74th Republic Day in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Thursday, a police official said. The incident occurred at the Panchayat Bhawan in Pankhuri Number 2 village under Jamodi police station limits in the district. The accused has been identified as Amresh Dwivedi and Nikku Dwivedi, residents of the same village.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is with ANI, Sarpanch of the village, Suresh Kol submitted a written application to the Jamodi police station against the accused. The sarpanch said in the application that after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day, two photos of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and tribal revolutionary leader Birsa Munda were presented to him by the public. He had kept those pictures next to the flag. "After that it was around 9.30 am, the accused Amresh and Nikku arrived there and they kicked both the photos, as a result of which both the photos fell far away and got torn. After that both the people collectively started abusing them and went away by threatening to kill them. Due to such acts, the religious sentiments of the tribal sarpanch have been hurt and because of being a tribal, he had to be insulted on the basis of caste," the FIR read.

Jamodi police station in charge Sheshmani Mishra said, "On the complaint of the Sarpanch, Suresh Kol, a case has been registered under the accused under IPC sections 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) , 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and relevant sections of the SC-ST Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway." (ANI)

