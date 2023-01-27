Left Menu

Strike ends early at France's nuclear reactors, fuel depots

More strikes against the government's plans to make the French retire two years later, at 64, are scheduled in the energy sector and beyond next Tuesday amid a nationwide day of protests. At nuclear reactors, the strike ended early because grid operator RTE requested that the nuclear supply be returned to the network due to the cold, a spokesperson for the energy branch of the union FNME-CGT said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 15:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 15:57 IST
Strike ends early at France's nuclear reactors, fuel depots

Strikes which were meant to last 48 hours at France's nuclear reactors and fuel refineries have ended after a day, the hardline CGT union told Reuters on Friday.

France is seen as a net exporter of electricity through the day until early evening hours Friday, data from grid operator RTE showed, after being a net importer in early morning hours. More strikes against the government's plans to make the French retire two years later, at 64, are scheduled in the energy sector and beyond next Tuesday amid a nationwide day of protests.

At nuclear reactors, the strike ended early because grid operator RTE requested that the nuclear supply be returned to the network due to the cold, a spokesperson for the energy branch of the union FNME-CGT said. While not a legal obligation, unions tend to comply with such requests.

Besides, following on a deal struck with EDF in October, workers have "a lot of expectation on wage negotiations," and that helped bring them back to work, FNME-CGT spokesperson Virginie Neumayer told Reuters. The strike, which started Thursday, had only a marginal effect on nuclear power supply throughout the day and into the evening compared to the around 10% of total supply removed from the grid on Jan. 19, operator EDF data showed.

Production disruptions at hydropower plants, where strikes tend to be more intermittent, ended on Thursday, the data showed. On the refining side, the CGT union told Reuters that the strikes disrupting fuel deliveries from several TotalEnergies' sites were also suspended, but will be proposed again at each site for the Jan. 31 national strike. It gave no reason as to why it ended early.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023