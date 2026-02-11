TotalEnergies Sells Stake in Adani Green Energy

TotalEnergies, the French energy conglomerate, announced its sale of a 1.7% stake in Adani Green Energy Ltd during the fourth quarter of 2025. The divestment is part of a larger strategy to adjust its renewable portfolio.

As confirmed in the company's earnings statement, TotalEnergies raised USD 2.08 billion from various divestitures in October-December 2025. These included sales of interests in Nigeria, Malaysia, the United States, and Greece, besides the stakes in Adani Green Energy.

Executed via block deals, the transaction saw TotalEnergies offload 2.86 crore equity shares at Rs 970 each, generating Rs 2,778.09 crore. Post-transaction, TotalEnergies' holding decreased to 17.25%, though no specific reason for the sale was disclosed.

