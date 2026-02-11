Left Menu

TotalEnergies Sells Stake in Adani Green Energy

TotalEnergies sold a 1.7% stake in Adani Green Energy Ltd as part of its divestment efforts in Q4 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy to reshape the company's renewable asset portfolio. The sale was executed via block deals, reducing TotalEnergies' stake from 18.99% to 17.25%.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:37 IST
  India
  • India

TotalEnergies, the French energy conglomerate, announced its sale of a 1.7% stake in Adani Green Energy Ltd during the fourth quarter of 2025. The divestment is part of a larger strategy to adjust its renewable portfolio.

As confirmed in the company's earnings statement, TotalEnergies raised USD 2.08 billion from various divestitures in October-December 2025. These included sales of interests in Nigeria, Malaysia, the United States, and Greece, besides the stakes in Adani Green Energy.

Executed via block deals, the transaction saw TotalEnergies offload 2.86 crore equity shares at Rs 970 each, generating Rs 2,778.09 crore. Post-transaction, TotalEnergies' holding decreased to 17.25%, though no specific reason for the sale was disclosed.

