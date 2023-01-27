Left Menu

EU debates extending Belarus sanctions to cut loopholes

But, the official said, signs that Belarus was being used to get round sanctions on Russia meant the EU had to tighten its measures. The EU has imposed a range of sanctions on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, barring imports of products including sea-borne oil, coal, steel, gold, wood and plastics.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 22:53 IST
EU debates extending Belarus sanctions to cut loopholes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European Union ambassadors on Friday discussed extending sanctions to Russian ally Belarus to crack down on the circumvention of sanctions on Russia by companies routing banned products through its neighbour.

EU diplomats told Reuters the discussions were intended to align sanctions on Belarus closer to those on Russia. Among the proposals are restrictions on imports from Belarus of oil, coal and gold as well as exports of certain machinery and technology that could be used by the military, officials said.

An EU official said discussions among EU countries would continue, with an agreement likely next week. The official said the bloc was trying to strike a balance, making clear Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko's support for Moscow was unacceptable while trying not inflict too much hardship on the civilian population.

"It's a tightrope act. We're trying to tighten the screws but not too much," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. But, the official said, signs that Belarus was being used to get round sanctions on Russia meant the EU had to tighten its measures.

The EU has imposed a range of sanctions on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, barring imports of products including sea-borne oil, coal, steel, gold, wood and plastics. Russian seafood, liquor, cigarettes and cosmetics are also on the list of banned products.

It has also imposed restrictions on Belarus, which the bloc says has allowed Russia to fire missiles from its territory and Russian troops, tanks and aircraft to cross its land. Those sanctions cover tobacco products, potash, mineral fuels and products made of wood, steel and rubber.

In the financial sector, the measures are similar. There is a prohibition on transactions with Belarus's central bank and on provision of euro-denominated bank notes, limits on financial inflows from Belarus and a ban on providing messaging service SWIFT to five Belarusian banks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023