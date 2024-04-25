Belarus leader Lukashenko says conditions are ripe to start Russia-Ukraine peace talks - TASS
- Country:
- Russia
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that there was a stalemate on the Ukrainian front line and conditions were ripe to start peace talks, Russian state-run TASS news agency said.
Lukashenko said preliminary texts discussed between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Turkey in the early weeks of the war could serve as a starting point for negotiations.
TASS also quoted Lukashenko, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, as saying that there could be an "apocalypse" if Russia used nuclear weapons in retaliation for Western actions. Russia itself has repeatedly warned that the West's support for Ukraine is putting it in direct confrontation with Russia and could lead to nuclear conflict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lukashenko
- Vladimir Putin
- Turkey
- Alexander Lukashenko
- West
- Russian
- Belarus
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- TASS
- Russia
ALSO READ
China's Xi meets with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to bolster strategic partnership against Western pressure
EU court takes Russian billionaires Fridman, Avan off sanctions list
Russian rouble weakens to more than two-week low against US dollar
EU court takes Russian billionaires Fridman, Aven off sanctions list
2 Russian businessmen linked to Alfa Group win court case over EU sanctions