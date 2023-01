BRIEF-FTSE Russell Says Adani Index Constituents Within FTSE Russell Indices Continue To Remain Eligible

Jan 30 (Reuters) -

* FTSE RUSSELL- NOTES MEDIA REPORTS REGARDING ADANI GROUP AND ITS ASSOCIATED SECURITIES; MONITORING PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION ON ADANI GROUP

* FTSE RUSSELL - ADANI INDEX CONSTITUENTS WITHIN FTSE RUSSELL INDICES WILL CONTINUE TO REMAIN ELIGIBLE IN ACCORDANCE WITH UNDERLYING INDEX METHODOLOGIES Source text : https://bit.ly/3XNyRSP Further company coverage:

