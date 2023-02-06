Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: History sheets opened up against 624 ganja peddlers in South districts

In 2022 alone, the police have attached Rs.12.5 crore worth of properties from the offenders and their relatives, who have been involved in 13 ganja cases in the south zone limit, South zone IG Asra Garg said.

06-02-2023
Tamil Nadu: History sheets opened up against 624 ganja peddlers in South districts
Inspector General (South zone), Asra Garg
The Tamil Nadu South Zone Police have opened up the history sheets against 624 accused in a further step to curb ganja smuggling and selling in southern districts, the police official said on Sunday. The police department of South Zone (comprising the districts of Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi) has been taking various measures to curb the ganja smuggling and selling by taking action against the offenders.

"Normally, the history sheet is maintained against law and order and crime accused to curb the offence, but the south zone police (comprising the districts of Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi) opened the history sheet against ganja sellers and smugglers to eradicate sales and smuggling," South zone IG Asra Garg said. Out of 624 accused, 85 were from Madurai, 132 from Virudhunagar, 131 from Dindigul, 59 from Theni, 26 from Ramanathapuram, 26 from Sivaganga, 46 from Tirunelveli rural, 15 from Tenkasi, 28 from Thoothukudi, 59 from Kanniyakumari, and 17 from Tirunelveli city.

In 2022 alone, the police have attached Rs.12.5 crore worth of properties from the offenders and their relatives, who have been involved in 13 ganja cases in the south zone limit, Garg said. "Taking various measures to curb the ganja smuggling and selling by taking action against the offenders. In 2022 alone, they have attached Rs.12.5 crore worth properties from the offenders and their relatives, who have been involved in 13 ganja cases in the south zone limit," he said.

He further said that a total of 1956 bank accounts of the ganja case accused and their relatives have been frozen. "This apart, they obtained bonds from 1377. A total of 58 offenders who violated the bond conditions were arrested. These measures did not stop in 2023 as the bonds obtained from 255 in January," the South Zone IG said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

