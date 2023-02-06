Left Menu

Chhattisgarh BJP leader Neelkanth Kakkem hacked to death by Maoists

Lalita Kakkem, wife of Neelkanth Kakkem said that three people forcibly took Neelkanth outside the house, and brutally hacked him in the presence of the family members and other villagers after which they fled from the spot.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 10:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 10:22 IST
Chhattisgarh BJP leader Neelkanth Kakkem hacked to death by Maoists
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, Neelkanth Kakkem was attacked and brutally hacked to death by Maoists, officials said. Neelkanth Kakkem who was the BJP madal president of Usoor Block for the last 15 years was attacked with weapons while he had gone to attend a wedding at his ancestral village in Paikram on February 5, Chandrakant Gavarna, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ACP) said.

"It has been learnt that the armed cadres of the proscribed CPI (M) attacked Neelkanth with axes and other sharp weapons till he collapsed and died on the spot," the ACP said. Lalita Kakkem, wife of Neelkanth Kakkem said that three people forcibly took Neelkanth outside the house, and brutally hacked him in the presence of the family members and other villagers after which they fled from the spot.

"We received news that Maoists have killed a civilian in Paikram village under Awapalli police station limits, following which a police team immediately rushed to the spot and seized the video," the ACP said. The ACP further added that according to information received over 150 armed Maoists had arrived in the village to carry out the attack, but only three reached the BJP leader's house and attacked him. The Maoists were in plain clothes.

Further investigation is underway, the police official said. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023